Obedience in the Small Things

In this week’s teaching, Captain Mike reminded us that obedience matters — not just in the big moments, but in the small things God places right in front of us. 🙌

Too often, we’re waiting for the “next big thing,” while ignoring the step God has already asked us to take. But Scripture shows us that disobedience shuts doors, while obedience positions us for blessing and breakthrough.

Prophetic words are not just encouragements to tuck away — they are assignments to steward. When God speaks, it’s an invitation to partner with Him in faith and action.

💡 Takeaway: Be faithful with what’s in your hand. Steward the word you’ve been given. Obey God in the moment you’re in — no matter what’s happening in your life. That’s where fruitfulness begins. 🍇

