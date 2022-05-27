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Satanism In Rock ‘N Roll And Heavy Metal Music-HELL'S BELLS: Dangers of Rock 'N Roll (Original Classic)
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38 views • May 27, 2022
HELL'S BELLS: Dangers of Rock 'N Roll (Original Classic) - The immortal 1989 classic that exposed the dark occult underbelly of rock music to a whole generation of youth. Hell's Bells examines the relationship of rock music to sex, violence, suicide, drug use, rebellion, the occult, and other sinful activities running rampant in modern culture to prove that there is a satanic agenda working behind the scenes of the music industry.
All credit for this video goes to Eric Holmberg, founder of Reel to Real Ministries.
All credit for this video goes to Eric Holmberg, founder of Reel to Real Ministries.
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