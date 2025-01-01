BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bases 153 Misty Klystonik - The Drakness in Cothic Music and Arts - Morgellons
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
51 views • 4 months ago

Gothic Music  and its Art, full of dark mystic art and masonic imagary, I started life as Girl Philip Williams, but soon became Misty Loudamy, or is rearranged A mouldy Misty, which I 100% am with Morgellons. At 18 I feel in love with a song called Butterfly Wings by Machines of Loving Grace. At 19, I became Misty Lorenz (like Edvard-Chaos Theory) so I'm guessing project Monarch for me. 30 years of listening to that album before I heard the lyrics in another song, "Take me home, to where the cross is rose. " I've been gang stalked for at least the past 10 years, just realizing this year that our was that, and not just me being a crazy people magnet. That made me super happy when I realized it, because how much money must they have wasted on me? Fuck'em all. Almost everything I know has come as a result of noticing hidden things in music, and 70s horror films, more specifically Giallo. I'm pretty certain the entire genre was financed by the RCC.

Keywords
ritualmasonsartsmorgellonsgothic music
