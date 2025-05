Going Out Same Way He Came In

Movie Subplot Twist: Biden Showed His True Self Decades Ago

* Advanced cancer — how convenient!

* Biden Inc. lies about everything, always. Their business model is built on hoaxes.

* We haven’t seen the real Joe since at least 2019.

* He is being ‘medically retired’ now that their cover-ups are collapsing and crimes are getting exposed.

* There is no one the left won’t 86. It’s just a matter of method and timing.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (19 May 2025)

https://youtu.be/HNDphmI31Mg