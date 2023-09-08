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Trauma, autoimmune stole her chance to compete in Olympics. She is now doing fitness & thriving!
Holistic Health Coaching
Holistic Health Coaching
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14 views • September 08, 2023

Check out our new Client Success Story! Coach Arriale Starbird had an in depth conversation with Coaching client, Jasmine Moore, 27 yrs old from North Carolina. She was a very serious track athlete in High School, training for the Olympics. Then she had severe trauma that threw her off her goals. When she found our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Program she was living with her parents, didn't have a job, didn't have goals, afraid to talk to people, afraid to go outside, had multiple autoimmune conditions, that limited her mobility, and her ability to focus or concentrate on anything. She felt weak and purposeless. She had done some years of therapy which she felt didn't help as much as desired. And she went through the new age ringer that she said made her worse. During the course of our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Program, she totally changed her nutrition, lost 35 lbs, started to work out regularly again, got a full time job and is performing very well at her job. Our program sparked her naturally competitive nature and she now has a goal to be a top performer at her job. She also has a goal of building a business one day. She's been in the program for only 4 months. These are outstanding results for such a short time in the program! Great job, Jasmine!

Check out 110+ of our other past clients incredible success stories:

https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...
 To learn about our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Programs can help you achieve the same outstanding results, go to: https://holistichealthcoachingny.com


#PersonalTrainer #holistichealth #healthylifestyle #spirituality #naturopathy #Holistic #Nutrition #Fitness #Coaching #PersonalTraining #Healing #Health #wellness #lifestyle #fitnesscoaching #energyhealing #shamanism #selfmastery #trauma #stressrelief #running #strengthtraining #detoxing #autoimmunedisease

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healthhealingholistic healthmental healthhealthy lifestyletransformationholistic nutritionspiritual healingfitness coaching
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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