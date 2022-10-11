Florida Surgeon General, Who Was Taken Down by Twitter for Warning Against the COVID Vaccine, Says Tech Oligarchs Possess ‘Disregard for Human Rights’

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53490668
10/10/2022 Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was taken down by Twitter for warning against the Covid vaccine. He says it is really almost criminal in terms of how much disregard that tech oligarchs have for human rights.