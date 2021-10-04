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ATTENTION NZ! DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: COVID-19, LOCKDOWNS & THE DANGEROUS JAB THAT'S DRIVING DELTA
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745 views • October 04, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough’s zoom call with Voices for Freedom, condensed down from 1 hour 45 minutes to 30 minutes. I’ve also added other video footage, screenshots, etc. Now, more than ever, we really need to open as many eyes as possible to what's going on, so please share this video.
“As we sit here today, the vaccinated are, it appears, super spreaders. They are carrying large amounts of virus and then passing it to the unvaccinated, creating the delta pandemic”
Full Zoom call on Voices for Freedom Odysee channel:
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Dr-Peter-McCullough:b
This video in Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/95lJP00jEZhu/
“As we sit here today, the vaccinated are, it appears, super spreaders. They are carrying large amounts of virus and then passing it to the unvaccinated, creating the delta pandemic”
Full Zoom call on Voices for Freedom Odysee channel:
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Dr-Peter-McCullough:b
This video in Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/95lJP00jEZhu/
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