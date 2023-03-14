Create New Account
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks in Davenport, IA 3/13/23
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks on Education in Davenport, IA 3/13/23

Monday, March 13, 2023: Join the RSBN broadcast team LIVE from Davenport, IA as President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on his America First Education Policy.

Sponsored in part by:

Birch Gold, get your free Gold IRA information kit and up to $10,000 in free precious metals with a qualifying purchase today by going to https://www.birchgold.com/rsbn


And, use Promo Code RSBN for 20% off at https://www.oldecountrysoap.com


FULL - https://rumble.com/v2c57bm--live-president-donald-j.-trump-delivers-remarks-on-education-in-davenport-.html


Keywords
iowacampaign rallypresident donald j trumpdavenport

