President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks in Davenport, IA 3/13/23

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks on Education in Davenport, IA 3/13/23
Monday, March 13, 2023: Join the RSBN broadcast team LIVE from Davenport, IA as President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on his America First Education Policy.
Sponsored in part by:
Birch Gold, get your free Gold IRA information kit and up to $10,000 in free precious metals with a qualifying purchase today by going to https://www.birchgold.com/rsbn
And, use Promo Code RSBN for 20% off at https://www.oldecountrysoap.com
FULL - https://rumble.com/v2c57bm--live-president-donald-j.-trump-delivers-remarks-on-education-in-davenport-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.