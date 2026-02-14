What If Humanity Is On a 20,000 Year Loop?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What if human civilization didn’t begin 5,000 years ago, but 20,000 years ago or more? What if advanced knowledge, financial systems and even technological eras have risen and collapsed repeatedly and we’re just living through the next reset?
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/