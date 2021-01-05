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First Hand Look, Cybersecurity and the Election: Dominion Voting Machines were desinged to be hacked 04January2021
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18 views • January 05, 2021
Dr. Steve Turley, and Roy Bettle with GrayBeard Cyber Security talk about Cybersecurity, Elections and Hacking. Ransomware. Dominion Voting Machines had no Windows Updates, a hackers paradise.
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