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A Bright, Young Australian Woman Decries That Her Homeland is Now Modern Day 1933 Nazi Germany
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240 views • September 08, 2021
I wanted to share this video with my channels as soon as I saw it the other day. If people are defeated in the fact that they feel there is no hope for society and that new millennials don't care about Planet Earth's future, then one must only watch this young woman from Australia make her case as to why the Global Elites are so Hell bent on jabbing everyone young and old with the vaccine. There is a reason that Australia is being used as the 'whipping boy' with regards to lockdowns, movement and forced injections. If we lose Australia, we lose the Free World. Her fight is real. God Bless Australia and this beautiful soul in the video.
Video compliments:
Young Australian Woman: Is Comparing 1930s Germany To Today Making Sense Now?
SettingBrushfires
https://rumble.com/embed/vjfwi9/?pub=et9v9
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Video compliments:
Young Australian Woman: Is Comparing 1930s Germany To Today Making Sense Now?
SettingBrushfires
https://rumble.com/embed/vjfwi9/?pub=et9v9
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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