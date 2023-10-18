US Proxy Wars: Israel Gears Up for Gaza Incursion as Initiative Passes to Russia in Ukraine

Update on the conflict in Ukraine + Middle East for October 17, 2023

- Russia continues overturning what negligible gains Ukraine made during its over 4 month-long offensive in Zaporozhye;

- Russian operations in Avdeevka continue, however no major “offensive” has been announced by Russian military or political leaders;

- Attempts by Russia to exploit possible opportunities along the line of contact are measured, with limitations identified by Russian commanders in stark contrast to Ukraine’s stand-and-fight approach;

- In the Middle East, fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon as Israeli military operations continue to target Gaza;

- Israel has taken action to compel Palestinians to evacuate from northern parts of Gaza in what is likely an attempt to seize the territory and prevent a future return by Palestinians to the area;

- Israel’s continued violation of international law and belligerence toward its neighbors is an unsustainable policy that undermines its own self-preservation, like most US proxies;

- Russia and China are in a better position now than ever to advance the two-state solution and are creating a region in which this solution can actually materialize;

Mirrored - The New Atlas