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DELUSIONAL BOOMER THINKS HE CAN JUST CASUALLY STROLL AWAY FROM LION
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241 views • May 02, 2022
Typical Boomer Mentality on Display, They Can Never Judge a Real Threat, Its Why They Always Support Israel Too, They See the World Through This Overly Casual.. Live and Let Live Lens, Even When the Walls Are Closing in on Them, in This Case a Lion. This Video for Me Defines the Boomer, Rocks in His Head and Too Casual for His Own Good.
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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