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Automated (Ai) Cannabis Stock Trading Update
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30 views • February 05, 2021
C3 uses artificial intelligence-based technical analysis with machine learning to invest in niche sectors like cannabis, Chinese companies, semiconductor, cryptocurrency, IPOs, & custom indexes.
C3 invests using "Smart Frequency Trading" which benefits our clients with capital preservation, risk management and long-term growth utilizing predictive analytics to generate above market returns.
C3's Performance*:
1mo: 52.93% (Jan 2021)
1 Year: 93.20% (2020)
Since Inception: 172.48% (Aug 2019)
*past success does not guarantee future performance
Award Nominations:
Best A.I. Platform, Benzinga's FinTech Awards 2020
Best Trading Platform, Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2021
Best Ai Start Up, Ai Summit's AIconic Awards 2020
Best Alternative Investment, Benzinga's FinTech Awards 2020
Best Crypto Trading Platform, Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2021
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 644 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
C3 invests using "Smart Frequency Trading" which benefits our clients with capital preservation, risk management and long-term growth utilizing predictive analytics to generate above market returns.
C3's Performance*:
1mo: 52.93% (Jan 2021)
1 Year: 93.20% (2020)
Since Inception: 172.48% (Aug 2019)
*past success does not guarantee future performance
Award Nominations:
Best A.I. Platform, Benzinga's FinTech Awards 2020
Best Trading Platform, Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2021
Best Ai Start Up, Ai Summit's AIconic Awards 2020
Best Alternative Investment, Benzinga's FinTech Awards 2020
Best Crypto Trading Platform, Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2021
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 644 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
Keywords
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