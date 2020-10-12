Victory? WHO Official Calls Lockdowns 'Ghastly Global Catastrophe'

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A senior official at the World Health Organization has come out strongly against the official position of his own organization, arguing over the weekend that lockdown policies are "catastrophic" and cause more harm than they solve. The scorched earth these policies have left behind are now producing more poverty and deaths than the virus. Also today, blockbuster new peer-reviewed medical journal article demonstrates that school closures are killing more kids than Covid. And California Governor Newsom begs people to stay after he's made California a living hell.