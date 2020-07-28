"COVID19" FOLLOW THE MONEY: GILEAD PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION DISINFORMATION ATTACK ON AMERICA

*It's not only the billion dollar a year poisonous vaccine industry that is rearing its evil head – but "therapeutics"

GILEAD'S INFLUENCE ON NIH/FAUCI, GILEAD'S INFLUENCE TO FALSIFY MEDICAL JOURNALS

PERSONALLY I DON'T THINK THERE IS A COVID19 - I THINK VIRUS MANUFACTURING HAS BECOME A PROBLEM AND THESE DIRTY CORPORATIONS DIRTY POLITICIANS AND DIRTY BUREAUCRATS NEED TO BE STOPPED NOW

Video Parts Explanation of GILEAD PharmaceuticalJames Todaro, MD jamestodaromdJames Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD). Medical ... America's Frontline Doctors summit on #COVID19 and Question/Answer time with One of what will be many law-firms gearing up

* STATE POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS RACKETEERING AND TERRORIZING AMERICANS

VIDEO EXCERPT FROM: BREITBART NEWS - CHANNEL

JULY27 2020 Hydroxychloroquine, and “Following the Money”

... (FCAA), ranks Gilead Sciences as the leading corporate global funder of HIV/AIDS programs, and second overall behind the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Legal Considerations for Public–Private Partnership ... - NCBIwww.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › books › NBK512999

... panelists—Douglas Brooks from Gilead Sciences; Anthony Brown from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Kenneth Miller from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; ...

2018

*IF THERE ARE ANY SCUMBAGS LOOKING AT ANY OF THIS INFORMATION CALCULATING HOW TO ABUSE IT FOR YOUR EVIL ENDS – IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO COME CLEAN, STOP YOUR EVIL ACTS AND TURN A NEW LEAF IN LIFE