This Is How Much Bio Mass You Need To Make Gasoline

How much raw material do you need to make 80 gallons of fuel?
Mark Holtzapple, a professor of Chemical Engineering at A&M University, whose research includes the conversion of biomass to fuels, reveals how much biomass is required to convert at least 80 gallons of fuel. 👇
According to Professor Holtzapple, it would require two massive bales of corn stover to produce 80 gallons of energy-dense fuel. ⛽
One bale, he explains, typically weighs around half a ton, and consists mostly of discarded material such as the corn cobs, leaves, and stems which can no longer be used after the crop has been harvested. 🌽
