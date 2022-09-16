Create New Account
This Is How Much Bio Mass You Need To Make Gasoline
How much raw material do you need to make 80 gallons of fuel?


Mark Holtzapple, a professor of Chemical Engineering at A&M University, whose research includes the conversion of biomass to fuels, reveals how much biomass is required to convert at least 80 gallons of fuel. 👇


According to Professor Holtzapple, it would require two massive bales of corn stover to produce 80 gallons of energy-dense fuel. ⛽


One bale, he explains, typically weighs around half a ton, and consists mostly of discarded material such as the corn cobs, leaves, and stems which can no longer be used after the crop has been harvested. 🌽


