5G Effects on Health

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In this video I look at 5 recent published scientific papers discussing exactly what the health risks are in being exposed to 5g radiation.
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31991167/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29402696/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7405337/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34995145/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/