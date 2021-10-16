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THE DECEPTION OF FALSE TEACHERS
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22 views • October 16, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 2:18-22. Jesus promised to make people free (John 8:32). But the false teachers were teaching this in a wrong way. They said that people could live just as they wanted to. They were free from the fear of judgment. In his first letter Peter said, ‘Live as free people. But do not use your freedom as an excuse for wicked behaviour’ (1 Peter 2:16). Jesus said, ‘Everyone who sins is a slave to that sin’ (John 8:34). A person is a slave to whatever has become his master. The false teachers were slaves to their own wicked desires. However, Christians are slaves of Jesus Christ. So they must behave in the right way because they are his slaves (Romans 6:15-18).
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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