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More Money Chansing a Scarcer Asset in Bitcoin After The May 11, 2020 Halving
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6 views • July 31, 2020
As of the making of this episode, the price of bitcoin increased. There is more money chasing an this asset which has become more scarce after the May 11, 2020 halving. You need Bitcoin to help deal with the inflation of government currency.
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