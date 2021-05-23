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Il va devenir impossible de relever sa manche sans baisser sa culotte - Christian Combaz
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20 views • May 23, 2021
18 mai 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJfURUIB424
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
Aller relever sa manche sous un hangar pour un bénéfice encore discutable représente une humiliation biblique qui mènera sans doute à la nième défaite du diable dans sa tentative de gouvernance mondiale.
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
Aller relever sa manche sous un hangar pour un bénéfice encore discutable représente une humiliation biblique qui mènera sans doute à la nième défaite du diable dans sa tentative de gouvernance mondiale.
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