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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Ομιλια συγκλονιστικη ΑΡΧ. ΧΡΙΣΤΟΔΟΥΛΟΥ για την ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ του ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ 2006
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140 views • January 23, 2020
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ του ΑΕΙΜΝΗΣΤΟΥ Αρχιεπισκοπου ΧΡΙΣΤΟΔΟΥΛΟΥ στην Παφο-ΚΥΠΡΟ το 2006 περιπου 1 χρονο πριν πεθανει οπου ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕ & ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕ τα ΔΕΙΝΑ που ΗΡΘΑΝ στην ΕΛΛΑΔΑ με ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΣΥΝΕΠΕΙΕΣ & ΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΥΣ που ΖΟΥΜΕ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ με την ΑΛΛΟΙΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΘΝΙΚΗΣ ΜΑΣ ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑΣ,Τον ΡΑΤΣΙΣΜΟ,ΕΘΝΙΚΙΣΜΟ,ΣΙΩΝΙΣΜΟ την ΛΑΘΡΟΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΥΣΗ με τον "ΠΟΛΥΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟ που "ΛΑΤΡΕΥΕΙ" ο ΚΥΡ.ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ & ο ΜΠΑΚΟΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ στον ΔΗΜΟ ΑΘΗΝΑΙΩΝ & τον ΑΝΘΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟ των ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΝ που ΚΑΤΕΣΤΡΕΨΑΝ την χωρα.
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