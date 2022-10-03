Woman Escapes "Hospital Holocaust", Husband Breaks Her Out! | Ep. 33

The doctor told Gail Seiler she was "going to die" without even examining her. She joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson to tell how the hospital withheld nutrition and devised various other tactics to kill her in Episode 33. Her husband got past security and the police to break her out. The hospital eventually let her go, wheeling her through the morgue. Hear how she is now helping others document and seek justice for their COVID hospital betrayals.





► Covid Humanity Betrayal Memory Project: https://chbmp.org/

► People can submit their story here of protocols, denial of treatment, vax injuries or harm from mandates. Some one from our interview team will contact them. https://chbmp.org/

► If they want to join our support group for victims and survivors: https://formerfedsgroup.org/remdesivir/survivors-support-group/

► Whistleblowers can email: [email protected]

► To donate or join the Citizen Task Force or find out about other projects: https://formerfedsgroup.org/





