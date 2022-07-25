Scott Schara - "Genocide"





Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

On July 25, 2022 Thursday @ 3:00

PM EST

Guest: Scott Schara

TOPIC: Genocide

https://ouramazinggrace.net/

Bio:





Grace’s dad, Scott Schara, is working tirelessly to bring his daughter’s story to all corners of this country, and even across the world to Australia, to help prevent anyone else from going through the pain of losing a loved one at the hands of medical personnel. More importantly, he hopes Grace’s story will stir people’s hearts to turn to the Lord – the only one who will protect them into eternity.





Grace, a 19-year-old girl with Down syndrome was killed by the actions of unethical medical personnel. Scott had to watch Grace die on FaceTime because he was prevented from being with her in the hospital, and no doctor or nurse would help save her life because of an illegal Do Not Resuscitate order placed on Grace without family consent.





The good news is Grace’s work here on earth isn’t done. It’s only beginning. The love she demonstrated to everyone when she was with us continues to live on through Scott and his family.





Scott is the president of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) established to provide grants to individuals – including their family – and organizations who will shine God’s light as Grace did.





https://ouramazinggrace.net/









with







Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress



www.quantumnurse.life

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

https://earthheroestv.com/categories/category-top-series-online-video-content?category_id=37503&search=quantum%20nurse

https://rumble.com/c/c-764837