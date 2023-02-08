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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 7, 2023
Updated boosters and annual Covid shots mirroring session flu shots are the orders coming out of the recent FDA VRBPAC meeting. What data is supporting these ideas? Was this the plan all along? The HighWire gives their analysis.
#Booster #VRPBAC #FDA
POSTED: February 6, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28kqov-get-ready-for-your-annual-covid-shot.html