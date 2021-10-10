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Mom ATTACKED by School Superintendent Loses Job Over Social Media Post
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301 views • October 10, 2021
Tara McNeally is the mother of two special needs children. Tara attended a school board meeting, where she didn't even speak, but made a note on Facebook about the condescending attitude of the tyrants on the board. As a result, she has LOST HER JOB after the district superintendent went to the bank where she works and leveraged district accounts to have Tara removed from employment!
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