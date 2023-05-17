Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pakistan - Imran Khan 'Live' Interview - House Surrounded by Police - "This is pretext for them to do again, conduct a raid and pick me up" - May 17, 2023
21 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

Police encircle former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Lahore home in Pakistan. This follows after Khan was freed on bail following days of nationwide protests over his arrest on corruption charges. Al Jazeera speaks exclusively to Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan. Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket