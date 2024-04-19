Nick Fuentes: We can't control outcomes, only God can.

We can't control outcomes, only God can. Our job is to tell the truth and do the right thing, not worry about winning or what happens later. We must obey God and not compromise our morals for the sake of tangible outcomes.





- Nick Fuentes





Christ is King ✝️





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF