GEORGIA'S DOMINION SYSTEM 🗳❌ DECLARES WRONG WINNER❗ [TIME TO OUTLAW BLACK BOX VOTING]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOSH DUNLAP - 🚨🚨 BREAKING: Georgia’s Dominion Voting System declared a wrong winner. For The May 22, 2024 DeKalb County, Georgia District 2 Commission Primary.
Even Machine Recount Was Wrong. A hand recount found the voting machines removed 74% of votes of the real winner!
Source: https://x.com/JDunlap1974/status/1939878372596977763