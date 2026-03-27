Somebody Else Will Do It | Jim Enos

Jim Enos is our CHP Ontario Council president. He has spear-headed such events as our most recent “Woman: An Adult Female”. Jim, an extremely busy man, who knows very well how much volunteers are needed to help carry the load in the CHP.

Jim will address the unspoken but very prevalent argument “Somebody Else Will Do It”.



Somebody needs to be part of planning events from leading it to bringing the coffee and cookies. We all have a role to play whether large or small in the function of an EDA.

Join Jim as he addresses the false argument that someone else will do it.





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