Living Legend: Jair Bolsonaro may be the Most Popular Sitting President on the Planet

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Living Legend: Jair Bolsonaro Is Officially the Most Popular Sitting President on the Planet'
Can you imagine Macron or Trudeau riding side by side with the public? A true leader sees himself or herself as one of the people, not above the people.
Video via https://t.me/BMediaWWD
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