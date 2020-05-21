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Family Forced to Hospital - Police State Insanity in Canada
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23 views • May 21, 2020
Police took us from home by force to psychiatric facility for our hunger strike.
Mirrored from : https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=W13MAWH7O786
"They did not like our incriminating articles on our blog: earthlyfireflies.org. They kept us hostages without communication even with each other. They released one of us after he declared going for dry fast after 5 days, and kept the other one indefinitely, just transferred her to a health department with a guard, she is going die there. Even our own bodies do not belong to us, all government controlled.
We are fasting to death. This is a manifestation that human spirit – God’s spirit in us – is stronger then government control."
Mirrored from : https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=W13MAWH7O786
"They did not like our incriminating articles on our blog: earthlyfireflies.org. They kept us hostages without communication even with each other. They released one of us after he declared going for dry fast after 5 days, and kept the other one indefinitely, just transferred her to a health department with a guard, she is going die there. Even our own bodies do not belong to us, all government controlled.
We are fasting to death. This is a manifestation that human spirit – God’s spirit in us – is stronger then government control."
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