False Brethren

December 15th, 2019
The rising tide of hatred towards Christians grows more each day. As a follower of Christ, you will experience betrayal from church infiltrates and those only posing as born-again believers. Pastor Dean teaches from 2 Corinthians 11:16-33 and explains the dangers of fully and completely following Jesus Christ.
