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TM 475-Who is the Elijah Messenger of Today?
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1 view • December 30, 2020
A very controverted topic amongst Seventh-day Adventists and even Davidian Seventh-day Adventists is who is the latter day Elijah messenger to fulfill Mal. 4:5 announcing the great and dreadful day of the Lord? This presentation will reveal some of the reasons for all the confusion and direct viewers to the truth.
For efforts of the S.D.A. leadership to deceive the laity regarding the stone in Daniel 2, see this presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYTjEUztagQ&;t=154s
For an expose on the confused S.D.A. teaching on the beast of Rev. 13:1-10, check out this presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDwtx0946kA
Please visit the following websites to learn more about the original Shepherd's Rod message.
For Seventh-day Adventists: www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org
For professed Davidian Seventh-day Adventists: www.whyperish.org
For efforts of the S.D.A. leadership to deceive the laity regarding the stone in Daniel 2, see this presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYTjEUztagQ&;t=154s
For an expose on the confused S.D.A. teaching on the beast of Rev. 13:1-10, check out this presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDwtx0946kA
Please visit the following websites to learn more about the original Shepherd's Rod message.
For Seventh-day Adventists: www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org
For professed Davidian Seventh-day Adventists: www.whyperish.org
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