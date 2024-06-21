Excerpt from Heart Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

See https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs for the complete session.In this session I work on the Heart Chakra from the Right and the Left. First I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Heart Chakra. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Heart Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Heart Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Heart Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with sadness, grief, and loss as well as help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with saying “yes” when we mean “no” and emotional caretaking.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

