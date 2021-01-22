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Mafia Don Fauci Says U.S. Will Fight Covid By Remaining In WHO
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11 views • January 22, 2021
Mafia Don Fauci has his criminal Web of accomplices sewed in for the next 4 years, as if Trump actually impeded them what so ever.
Fauci also stated that the US intends to join the COVAX facility — a multinational effort that aims to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries.
Fauci also says he wants to make Vaccination mandatory in the US.
Its only going to get worse. Until the people say NO MORE!!
Fauci also stated that the US intends to join the COVAX facility — a multinational effort that aims to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries.
Fauci also says he wants to make Vaccination mandatory in the US.
Its only going to get worse. Until the people say NO MORE!!
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