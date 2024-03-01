Create New Account
Just The News | Chad Wolf: Biden’s border visit during an election year is ‘not by chance’
Just The News  |  Chad Wolf: Biden’s border visit during an election year is ‘not by chance’


Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Homeland Security Department, believes President Joe Biden’s trip to the southern border today is his attempt to shift the blame on Republicans. “I don’t think he’s being very successful at it because I think most Americans can see right through what’s going on,” says Wolf.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

