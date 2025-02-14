Book Trailer for Our Family's Journey: The Nurturance and Empowerment of a Spiritual Gifted and Aware Star Child with Crystalline Energy and His Parents

Copyrighted Video 2/25 by Saturn3lightflyers.com

Our Family's Journey: The Nurturance and Empowerment of a Spiritual Gifted and Aware Star Child with Crystalline Energy and His Parents





Is it time to traverse the Rainbow Bridge to Conscious ReAwakening with the New Beings (Indigo, Crystal, Rainbow, Star, Blue Diamond Star & Golden Pyramid Beings), leading the way as we co-create a World where every living thing THRIVES?

This family answers this question with a resounding YES—It is beyond time! Michael & Janiece Boardway and their son, Tristan (who was described at 8 years old as a Star Child with Crystalline Energy) are sharing their remarkable journey. Their adventure began at a time when there was no information about these New Beings. Indeed, it was a time before one could surf the Internet for answers. By going within and listening to their inner knowing and their son, Michael & Janiece have navigated their way in a World that did not understand these New Beings. They have even been called “Pioneers” as they were one of the first families to explore the subject of the New Beings as well as help in creating the required shifts necessary to knock down the old paradigms that have held humanity in the limitations of the 3D World.

Through this family’s personal experiences as well as working in a healing capacity with families all over the World, they share vital information regarding The New Children or, as they call them, The New Beings.

* Who are they?

* What are their gifts that are assisting us in our evolution at this time?

* What are their differences? How have the 3D diagnoses of ADD/ADHD, Autism, ODD, Dyslexia, OCD, Depression, Anxiety, and many other labels limited the New Beings?

* How their Awareness, often mislabeled as sensitivity, is showing us what must change immediately if we are to live vibrantly in this World.

This family also explores the subject of Non-Physical Beings in its entirety— which includes Angels, Spirit Guides, and other Beings of Light along with Negative Entities, and how to discern which is which and how to eliminate the Negative Beings from your space and energy field. They also delve into the topic of past lifetimes and how DNA cell memories from previous lives can and do affect us in this life. All of these subjects and more are explored within the pages of this book.

This book is a unique and inspiring story of how a very Spiritually Gifted and Aware child, now an adult, reawakened his parents to their gifts, abilities, and True Selves. Through being in allowance of their son, Michael & Janiece learned to acknowledge and trust themselves and their inner knowing as they followed their heart. By empowering Tristan, they empowered themselves. Join them in their exploration of consciousness, awareness, and evolution with the New Beings.

