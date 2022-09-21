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Dr. Pierre Kory: High-Impact Journals Censoring Ivermectin Studies
The New American
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444 views • September 21, 2022

The influence of big pharma and "vaccine philanthropists" such as Bill Gates spans the highest levels of government, healthcare and regulatory agencies, and the media. Most disturbingly, they were able to capture the high-impact medical journals that produce "the science," that, in turn, makes media headlines and that serves as the basis for high-level decision-making, says Dr. Pierre Kory.


In this interview with The New American, the famed pioneer of Covid early treatment protocols details how influential medical journals suppressed favorable information on repurposed drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Unprecedentedly, starting as far back as May of 2020, they’ve been rejecting all positive trials of the repurposed drugs, with no explanation provided. In addition to that, several positive studies were retracted from lesser journals after they passed peer-review and/or were already published.


"We need a parallel system of journals which have zero influence from Pharma," believes Dr. Kory.


Dr. Pierre Kory is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary diseases, and critical care medicine. He serves as the president of the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). https://covid19criticalcare.com/


To follow the doctor on Substack, please go to https://pierrekory.substack.com/


Dr. Kory’s upcoming book War on Ivermectin is available for pre-order here: https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic/dp/151077386X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1XHNEJTRTO3WR&keywords=war+on+ivermectin&qid=1663782183&sprefix=war+on+ive%2Caps%2C93&sr=8-1


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
big pharmacensorshipvaccineinjectionsvaccine mandatesvaersfaucicovidhydroxychloroquineivermectindr pierre korypierre koryhqc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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