Iran-LEGO song: 'American Blood for Israeli Wine' - slams US obedience to Israel

🔥 Guess who calls the shots: New LEGO-style song slams US obedience to Israel

As Trump goes on with the 1,000th post about "total victory", Iran shows what creativity really is, now targeting the very heart of the US-Israeli tandem.

💬 "American blood for Israeli wine," the upbeat banger sings.

Cynthia... it may be on 'Spotify', because another song was posted by the creators there, a day or 2 ago.

There's 2 more LEGO videos that I need to upload.... check back.. ; )