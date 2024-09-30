Ben Riesman's footage

This footage provides us with a high-resolution closeup of the area that is about to initiate collapse. The crowds stunning verbal reactions are also vividly captured in great clarity.
“I zoomed into this particular part of the building where the craziest stuff was happening,” he says. “There were sparks coming out, I could see there was bent metal and I was like, ‘This looks really interesting, I’m going to zoom in there’. And then, of course that’s exactly where the building buckled.” - Ben
"On September 11th, 2001, I was living in Brooklyn and found myself close to the World Trade Towers as they burned and fell to the ground. * Foolishly close, I caught the collapse of the 1st Tower on tape, and was in a crowd of people that ran from and was caught in a huge cloud of dust. In this strange dust storm, I talked to a distressed man who said he was "the building manager", and caught a ride from a Peruvian good Samaritan back to Brooklyn with 2 Japanese girls who had been in the tower when it was hit. Camera rolling the entire time. 10 years later, I took out the tape and watched it again, and am sharing it with you.
* Q: How did it happen that I was there?
I woke up that morning in Brooklyn to the news that the World Trade Towers were on fire. An aspiring videographer, I grabbed my camera and caught what was probably the last train going into lower Manhattan before everything was shut down. When I got above ground I made my way towards the towers, the first of which buckled and collapsed within minutes of my arrival.
I was totally brash and foolish to be so close, to be sure - but in defense of my younger self, I left my house towards what I thought was a fire, and did not know about the planes until later - a fact might have clued me into the severity of the moment." - Ben