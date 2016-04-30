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[Apr 30, 2016] The Ephraim Awakening: Redeeming the Bride (42.3K views on YouTube)
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35 views • December 06, 2020
Here is the latter half of a presentation I did in Kentucky. In it, I describe what I've come to refer to as "The Ephraim Awakening." It is the plan of YHWH to redeem His divorced Bride. And people from all over the world began to awaken to this reality in about 2009, perhaps not at all "coincidentally" at the same time that the Northern Kingdom's 2,730 year exile began to come to an end.
The videos I mentioned at the beginning:
Identity Crisis by Jim Staley: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbWmSd09jZs
The Error of Dispensationalism by 119 Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RL2hZSpKEE
Nailed to the Cross by 119 Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4HM8A8RZAk
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
The videos I mentioned at the beginning:
Identity Crisis by Jim Staley: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbWmSd09jZs
The Error of Dispensationalism by 119 Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RL2hZSpKEE
Nailed to the Cross by 119 Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4HM8A8RZAk
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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