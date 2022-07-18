Total Recall (2012) MkUltra-Janus-Blade Runner - Part 13: Piano Stargates in Media

I had lunch with my landlord recently. After we ordered our meal, I was telling him a little about the project I had been working on, a video series about piano stargate codes in media productions. He thought about it and then briefly described a scene from Total Recall - 2012. Sure enough! That's what's going on! This one finally came up to the top of the queue - at just the right time!





Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_13TotalRecall.mp4





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode





Colateral studies:





Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html





The Sign for the Bride - Part 1: (* Currently being updated!) The Lying Report - A Supernatural Multimedia Hoax

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm#MultimediaHoax





Here's how to find plenty of what we've published on stargates:





Series Links: Celestial Stargates

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2013/11/series-links-celestial-stargates.html





Series Links: Israel's Wilderness Wandering - Lessons Beyond Space and Time

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2016/10/israels-wilderness-wandering-lessons.html





Series Links: The Sodomite Gateway

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html





Series Links: Rochester, NY and the Gateway to High Falls

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/01/series-links-rochester-ny-and-gateway.html





Series Links: Sochi Winter Olympics 2014

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/02/series-links-sochi-winter-olympics-2014.html





Series Links: Rango

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/01/series-links-rango.html









Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub