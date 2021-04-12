My Island ST Vincent Volcano Erupted, April 2021

April 2021, I had a chance to celebrate what I think is my last birthday before the volcano blew. I warned it would erupt since last year because of what is unfolding in the war between God and the devil. We are bringing destruction on ourselves and we are helping the devil to do it, soon Gods wrath will add to it because all that is unfolding is the worse attack the devil can have against Gods creation since getting access to Adam and Eves body by convincing them to partake of the tree of knowledge of good and evil.



I expected this to happen as a direct consequence of covid facemask request by many and the fact that it means turning ones back on God where faith is concerned, it is empowering the devil, as God is Jealous and God will remove the devil's restraint and he will use all his powers to take over the world and corrupt all flesh and depopulate the world which he has to do as part of scripture, which is why the inhabiters of the world and sea are warned, as the devil hates all humans. He want to set up heaven on earth with peace and safety but with far less people and with people who are corrupted flesh and whose soul belong to him.



The devil knows God is Jealous and will not use corrupted flesh and will not compete with artificial intelligence. We have arrived at the time where science and technology can permanently separate man from God, bringing about transhumanism where people will not be viewed as Gods creation but the devil's corruption.



God creates, the devil corrupts, the devil wants to be worshipped as God but cannot use what God has set up so will corrupt everything and everyone and have a form of godliness making people feel they worship God, where good will be seen as evil and evil seen as good, people will be soo oblivious that they will think killing others will be doing a service to God. All sorts of abomination will become law and those who opposed will be killed, removed from society and no one will care apart from those who know they will also soon be removed as well. Time is up and many Christians will betray each other to death and children will rise up against their parents and cause them to be put to death because they will be corrupted as well. To win, Gods children must be ready to lose everything including our lives. The eternal reward will be soooo worth it.



People cannot hear now, as most just want to maintain their status and want things to go back to normal and it wont, things will go from bad to worse in every way, those who are awake will be ready to lose everything to maintain their personal walk with God through Jesus seeking the leading of Gods Spirit. Everyone else will be cast into great tribulation where they will understand the cost of following Christ and love not their lives to the death.



It is not possible to fight against the devil for out soul if we are not prepared to lose everything. It will be up to God whether we are treated like John the Baptist or Elijah but what is certain is that we suffer persecution or tribulation for our faith.



As a generation we are born into what is a form of godliness as the devil has joined the Church, religions and Christian denominations and brought about divisions he now will conquer in a one world religion. As long as each individual is not seeking the leading of Gods Spirit they will be no match for the devil. There are no popular men and women of God. We are and as the laws are implemented will be hated by all nations for Christ sake. The devil started off his deception and war against God in heaven, the fact that he deceived some of Gods angels is enough to know humans are not his match. He is soo smart that he is even now using the church to get his restraint from God lifted to then kill us and the church cannot see it happening as they are made to walk by fear instead of faith in God. They deny Gods power and empower the devil in the process. That is what is called genius, but that is exactly what the devil did in heaven, use Gods angels against him. We are at the end, the wise virgins are ready and waiting with our oil, we simply cannot help others who love the world and cannot appreciate the cost now of following Christ. We don't escape suffering for our faith, that's a process we are now coming to the end of, and dead or alive we go home soon. We will be protected from Gods wrath. Majority of saints will be great tribulation saints because they simply wont wake up unless they see things that cause them to acknowledge God and those things are very destructive. The suffering they go through will be more sudden and short lived but nonetheless must be endured to be saved. Those who escape or are protected from Gods wrath will appreciate what the disciples knew in that through much tribulation we enter the kingdom of God (Acts 14:22 KJV). There are no rewards for us on earth only hatred and our enemies being of our own household and yet no one can steal our joy.