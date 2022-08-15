God Saves From Condemnation

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Feeling down? Remember God loves you and he has a wonderful plan for your life IF you are willing to submit to his will. The journey won't be easy, but it will be worth it!
For more information watch this video called "Can You Handle The Most Hated Of Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3bTK9lA
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