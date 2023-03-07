Fauci NEVER Wanted to Know the Truth about Covid Origins | TRISH REGAN

Fauci NEVER Wanted to Know the Truth about Covid Origins. We need to ask: WHY?!?

To See More from the Full Episode & Trish's Interview with Rep. Debbie Lesko CLICK HERE:

https://rumble.com/v2c12oe-fauci-never-wanted-to-know-the-truth-about-covid-origins.-we-need-to-ask-wh.html







