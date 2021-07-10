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Fascists Want Us Dead: Alex Jones And Nick Fuentes
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241 views • July 10, 2021
Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes sit down for breakfast at a local Austin diner to discuss, the no fly list, losing bank accounts, the Chinese social credit score system coming to America and final solution that the technocratic fascists want to carry out on all conservatives.
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