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Rand Paul has ‘another fiery clash’ with Anthony Fauci over Wuhan lab funding!
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159 views • November 09, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JgGC2_DgE8
Republican senator Rand Paul has had “another fiery clash” with Anthony Fauci over the National Institute of Health’s funding of risky research in Wuhan, according to Sky News host Sharri Markson.
“Rand Paul drilled down on the NIH support for experimenting with coronaviruses that could kill between 15 and 50 per cent of those infected, endangering the world,” Ms Markson said.
“Fauci has lied, and as I've said before should resign for his role in funding research in Wuhan that may have sparked the pandemic.
“And for lying about it and giving misleading evidence to congress.”
Republican senator Rand Paul has had “another fiery clash” with Anthony Fauci over the National Institute of Health’s funding of risky research in Wuhan, according to Sky News host Sharri Markson.
“Rand Paul drilled down on the NIH support for experimenting with coronaviruses that could kill between 15 and 50 per cent of those infected, endangering the world,” Ms Markson said.
“Fauci has lied, and as I've said before should resign for his role in funding research in Wuhan that may have sparked the pandemic.
“And for lying about it and giving misleading evidence to congress.”
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