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Jesuit Stalin's Secret Genocide: An estimated ten million Ukrainians were murdered
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54 views • March 04, 2022
Stalin's Secret Genocide: An estimated ten million Ukrainians were murdered in the early 1930s in a genocide known as Holodomor. Yet, America and Britain sided with Stalin after he committed mass genocide. This is the history that is never taught. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. Modern Ukraine is but a puppet of the Globalists.
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