The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed a missile strike by ATACMS on Voronezh

Russian Armed Forces repelled an ATACMS missile strike on Voronezh

On November 18, 2025, at 2:31pm Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a missile strike on civilian targets deep within the territory of the Russian Federation.

Four operational-tactical ATACMS missiles manufactured in the USA were used by the enemy against the city of Voronezh.

During the missile defense battle, all ATACMS missiles were shot down by Russian combat crews operating the S-400 surface-to-air missile system and the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system.

Falling debris from the destroyed missiles damaged the roofs of the Voronezh Regional Gerontological Center and an orphanage, as well as one private residence.

There are no casualties or injuries among civilians.

The Russian Armed Forces' aerial reconnaissance promptly identified the launch site of the ATACMS missiles in the Kharkov region.

In the area of the settlement Volosskaya Balakleya (50 km southeast of Chuguyev), two launchers of the US-made MLRS multiple launch rocket systems were discovered.

A missile strike was carried out by the Iskander-M tactical missile system on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile position, resulting in the destruction of two MLRS launchers with ammunition, as well as the combat crews (up to 10 personnel).